WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

406 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

406 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

406 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms until midday, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to

55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

406 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 45. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

406 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

