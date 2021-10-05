WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021

_____

780 FPUS56 KPQR 051040

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-052345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ020-052345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Chance of

showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ040-052345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

until midnight. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-052345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

and snow until midnight. Chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers early in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely and a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather