WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Oregon

National Weather Service Portland OR

328 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

328 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

328 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

328 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

328 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 40.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

