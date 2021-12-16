WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

413 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

413 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until midday. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

except southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches

and headlands. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

413 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

30 to 35. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

413 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and a slight chance

of showers until afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog until midday. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the late

evening and early morning. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level

2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

413 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

60 percent.

