WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

504 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

504 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times

late in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph,

gusts to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 35 mph

increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

15 mph, gusts to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind

25 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight, gusts

to 60 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an

inch to one and a half inches, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except southwest wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except southwest wind 5 to 15 mph near

beaches and headlands. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

504 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. South

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.

Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows 30 to 35. South

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

one inch to one and a half inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Lows around 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

504 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow

level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches.

Lows 30 to 35. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to two inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to

12 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three

quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers and a chance of freezing rain

in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow level 500

feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 35. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

504 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the late morning and

early afternoon. Blowing snow late in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times late in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 45

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Blowing snow through midnight. Areas of blowing

snow late. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 12 to 24 inches. South wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning, then patchy blowing

snow early in the afternoon. Snow in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times until afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times until afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

2000 feet after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

