Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

332 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight, gusts to 35 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Near beaches and headlands, south wind 20 to 30 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph after midnight, gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to two

inches.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 45.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times late. Lows 40 to

45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to two inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Rain and snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level

6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 40 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch

to one and a half inches.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to

two inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet

after midnight. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet

lowering to 2500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 2000 feet rising

to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

