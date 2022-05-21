WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday

Night, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

314 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy until afternoon, then

a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 45.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

314 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny until afternoon, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

314 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

314 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow

level 6000 feet in the evening. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 7000 feet rising to 7500 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

rising to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

