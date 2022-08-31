WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

850 FPUS56 KPQR 311030

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight and Thursday.

WAZ021-010000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning drizzle. Patchy dense fog beaches. Highs 65 to 75. South

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening drizzle, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to

60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ020-010000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-010000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5

to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-010000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

330 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level rising to above 16000

feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000

feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level rising to above 16000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level lowering to

16000 feet after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

