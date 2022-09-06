WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

219 FPUS56 KPQR 061044

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

344 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-062315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

344 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, except northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ020-062315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

344 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ040-062315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

344 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

WAZ019-062315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

344 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet,

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet,

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet, rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

$$

_____

