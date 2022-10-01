WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

231 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday

Night, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

231 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North to northeast wind 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. North to northeast wind 5

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North to northeast wind 5

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light wind after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

231 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

but 10 to 15 mph on higher terrain this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10

mph, but 10 to 15 mph on higher ridges.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light west wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

231 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

but east 10 to 20 mph on higher peaks and ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph, but 10 to 20 mph on higher peaks and ridges.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

except 10 to 20 mh in the morning on peaks and ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

231 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph, but 15 to 25 mph on higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph, but 10 to 20 mph on higher terrain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph, but 10 to 20 mph on higher terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

