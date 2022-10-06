WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

465 FPUS56 KPQR 061045

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

345 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-062315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

345 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light wind, except north wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and

headlands.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ020-062315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

345 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

WAZ040-062315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

345 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ019-062315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

345 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Free air freezing

level 14000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet, lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

$$

