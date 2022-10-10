WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

892 FPUS56 KPQR 101002

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-102345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy

dense fog until midday. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs

around 65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening drizzle. Patchy fog

through midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands.

Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-102345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of evening drizzle. Lows 45 to

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-102345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy.

Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of evening drizzle, then patchy drizzle

after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-102345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,

then mostly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Patchy evening drizzle. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising

to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

