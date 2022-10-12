WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 70.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55. Light wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 75 to 80.

East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Gusts to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 80. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. Light wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 12000 feet.

