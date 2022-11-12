WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1205 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, and

Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1205 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light wind. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1205 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost with patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1205 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost with patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 30. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1205 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

in the morning. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

4000 feet, lowering to at the surface after midnight. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet, rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Snow level 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

