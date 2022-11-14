WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

245 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

245 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

245 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with patchy fog or frost this morning.

Then, mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind, except east to

northeast wind 5 to 15 mph on higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to

10 mph, mainly on higher terrain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs 45 to 50. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. High 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

245 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of fog and patchy frost early. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

245 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. East

wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. East wind

15 to 35 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. East

wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

East wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000

feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 8000

feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

