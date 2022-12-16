WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

_____

344 FPUS56 KPQR 161248

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

448 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ021-170245-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

448 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of frost in the

evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow, rain with a slight

chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

WAZ020-170245-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

448 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper

20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance

of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight

chance of freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow with a

slight chance of freezing rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow with a slight

chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

WAZ040-170245-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

448 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. East wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight

chance of freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain with a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain, snow with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain. Rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ019-170245-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

448 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet, rising

to 7000 feet this afternoon. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet,

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Free air freezing level

4000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level

2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then snow, rain likely with a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain. Snow and rain. Snow level

4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

