WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

536 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

536 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with freezing rain likely this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph, except southeast wind 15 to 20 mph near beaches and

headlands. Gusts up to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, except south wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to

one inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

536 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up to

one half of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half

inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

536 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely this morning, then rain likely with

freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one half

of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain.

Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

of an inch to one and a half inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

536 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or snow likely this morning, then freezing

rain and rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one inch.

Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8

below this morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Freezing rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Ice

accumulation of up to one half of an inch. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Freezing rain. Snow level 8000 feet. Ice

accumulation of up to one inch. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half

inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet, increasing to above

8000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

5000 feet. Breezy. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 4000 feet. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

