WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ 088 FPUS56 KPQR 301204 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 404 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday. WAZ021-310030- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 404 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind, becoming light in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light wind. .NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ WAZ020-310030- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 404 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ WAZ040-310030- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 404 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ019-310030- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 404 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level 1500 feet. $$