WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

128 FPUS56 KPQR 071143

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

343 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ021-080045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

343 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, except 45 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

WAZ020-080045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

343 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

WAZ040-080045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

343 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

WAZ019-080045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

343 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 4 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow, a slight chance of rain

and freezing rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet.

