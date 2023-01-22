WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

_____

034 FPUS56 KPQR 220710 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1110 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, and

Monday.

WAZ021-221215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1110 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, except west wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

near beaches and headlands.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ020-221215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1110 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this evening, then a

slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around

30. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-221215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1110 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind 5

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 1500 feet after

midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-221215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1110 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times late this

evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface in the evening. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. North

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

rising to 5500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

rising to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather