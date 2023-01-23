WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

930 FPUS56 KPQR 231049

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

249 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-240130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

249 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Occasional drizzle

and a slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light wind by afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light wind

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ020-240130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

249 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle and a slight chance of

rain later this morning into the early afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ040-240130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

249 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Becoming partly

cloudy later this afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 35.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ019-240130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

249 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000

feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet

rising to 7500 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000

feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000

feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 1500 feet.

$$

_____

