WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

059 FPUS56 KSEW 082229

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

WAZ558-091100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 60.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 73 60 71 / 10 10 30 30

$$

WAZ559-091100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 72 57 70 / 0 10 20 30

$$

WAZ507-091100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs near

70. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 70 58 68 / 10 10 10 30

Everett 58 70 58 68 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ509-091100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 72 59 71 / 10 10 40 30

Tacoma 57 73 58 71 / 10 10 30 30

$$

WAZ556-091100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 73 60 70 / 10 10 20 40

$$

WAZ555-091100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and a chance of

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 74 60 70 / 30 20 40 60

Enumclaw 57 71 57 68 / 20 20 50 60

North Bend 58 72 58 69 / 30 20 40 60

$$

WAZ503-091100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 73 59 72 / 10 10 10 20

Sumas 58 75 58 72 / 0 10 10 30

$$

WAZ506-091100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 68 57 68 / 10 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 57 72 57 70 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ001-091100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 68 55 68 / 0 10 10 20

Eastsound 58 71 58 71 / 0 10 10 20

$$

WAZ510-091100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 68 57 68 / 10 10 10 20

Port Townsend 56 69 55 68 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ511-091100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 75 56 72 / 0 10 20 20

$$

WAZ504-091100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 77 55 75 / 0 10 30 20

Olympia 54 74 56 71 / 10 10 20 20

$$

WAZ512-091100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-091100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 66 55 65 / 10 10 10 40

Sequim 55 68 55 67 / 10 10 10 40

$$

WAZ515-091100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 55 64 55 65 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-091100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 67 55 66 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ517-091100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 68 56 69 / 10 0 10 20

$$

WAZ513-091100-

Olympics-

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 58 49 55 / 10 10 20 70

$$

WAZ567-091100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 66 53 60 / 20 30 60 60

$$

WAZ568-091100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

12000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light

wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Light

wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 70 53 62 / 30 30 60 60

Stevens Pass 52 68 52 58 / 30 40 70 70

$$

WAZ569-091100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

328 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a chance of thunderstorms and

showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

$$

_____

