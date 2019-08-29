WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

_____

136 FPUS56 KSEW 291000

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-292300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 60.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 62 77 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ559-292300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 58 76 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ507-292300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 60 76 / 20 30 10

Everett 76 60 74 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ509-292300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 61 78 / 30 20 10

Tacoma 76 60 77 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ556-292300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 78 62 78 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ555-292300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 62 77 / 20 20 10

Enumclaw 76 59 77 / 30 20 10

North Bend 77 60 76 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ503-292300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 60. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 61 74 / 10 20 10

Sumas 79 60 75 / 0 20 10

$$

WAZ506-292300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 58 72 / 10 20 10

Mount Vernon 77 61 76 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ001-292300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 55 71 / 10 20 10

Eastsound 71 60 71 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ510-292300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 60 72 / 10 20 10

Port Townsend 70 57 71 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ511-292300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 59 76 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ504-292300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 59 78 / 40 20 10

Olympia 76 58 76 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ512-292300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-292300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 56 69 / 20 20 10

Sequim 70 56 70 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ515-292300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 56 66 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ516-292300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 58 68 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ517-292300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 60 70 / 40 30 30

$$

WAZ513-292300-

Olympics-

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 66 50 59 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ567-292300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 71 54 64 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ568-292300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures around 70. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 71 54 70 / 30 30 10

Stevens Pass 69 54 67 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ569-292300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers, a slight chance

of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow level near

12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

_____

