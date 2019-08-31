WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

_____

475 FPUS56 KSEW 310905

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-312300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 61 76 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ559-312300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

60. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 75 59 75 / 20 30 30

$$

WAZ507-312300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance

of rain after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning.

Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 60 73 / 20 20 30

Everett 75 60 74 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ509-312300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 61 77 / 10 20 20

Tacoma 77 60 76 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ556-312300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 62 77 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ555-312300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy late in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 60 77 / 10 20 30

Enumclaw 76 58 75 / 10 20 30

North Bend 78 58 76 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ503-312300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 59 72 / 20 30 30

Sumas 78 58 76 / 20 50 50

$$

WAZ506-312300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance

of rain after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 57 72 / 20 30 40

Mount Vernon 77 59 76 / 20 30 40

$$

WAZ001-312300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 53 73 / 20 30 30

Eastsound 71 59 71 / 20 40 30

$$

WAZ510-312300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until early

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 58 72 / 30 30 50

Port Townsend 70 56 70 / 30 40 40

$$

WAZ511-312300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 76 57 76 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ504-312300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 57 78 / 20 20 20

Olympia 77 58 77 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ512-312300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-312300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 56 68 / 40 40 40

Sequim 71 55 71 / 40 40 40

$$

WAZ515-312300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 57 66 / 50 20 40

$$

WAZ516-312300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early

morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 57 70 / 50 30 30

$$

WAZ517-312300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 69 60 70 / 40 20 20

$$

WAZ513-312300-

Olympics-

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in

the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 49 57 / 40 50 50

$$

WAZ567-312300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early morning. A chance of

snow after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 63 52 59 / 20 40 50

$$

WAZ568-312300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow late in

the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 60s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 73 53 69 / 10 10 20

Stevens Pass 69 52 65 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ569-312300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather