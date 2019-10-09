WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

_____

272 FPUS56 KSEW 091007

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 35 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 30 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 34 55 / 0 0 0

Everett 53 34 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 32 61 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 56 30 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 34 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 34 59 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 53 31 58 / 0 0 0

North Bend 54 32 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 32 56 / 0 0 0

Sumas 55 31 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 34 54 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 54 30 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 33 54 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 52 36 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 51 34 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 29 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 28 61 / 0 0 0

Olympia 55 29 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 32 52 / 0 0 0

Sequim 52 31 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 35 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 25 39 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to

10500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 24 45 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. South wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing

to 10500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 24 45 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 39 21 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

306 AM PDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather