554 FPUS56 KSEW 190953

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 46 54 / 100 60 90

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 42 53 / 90 30 80

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 45 53 / 90 50 80

Everett 52 45 52 / 90 60 80

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 45 55 / 100 60 90

Tacoma 55 44 55 / 100 50 90

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 46 54 / 100 70 90

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 45 53 / 100 90 90

Enumclaw 50 42 52 / 100 90 90

North Bend 51 43 53 / 100 90 90

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 44 53 / 70 50 80

Sumas 52 44 52 / 80 50 80

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 44 53 / 80 40 80

Mount Vernon 53 44 54 / 80 60 80

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 43 54 / 80 20 70

Eastsound 53 45 54 / 90 40 80

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 47 56 / 80 30 80

Port Townsend 53 41 54 / 90 30 80

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 41 54 / 90 30 90

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 43 55 / 90 50 90

Olympia 54 42 54 / 90 40 80

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 42 52 / 90 30 80

Sequim 53 40 54 / 80 30 70

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 44 54 / 90 60 90

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 43 55 / 90 60 90

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 46 56 / 100 60 80

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

3 inches.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet increasing to 8500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 31 40 / 90 50 80

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 32 37 / 90 80 90

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 17 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 34 39 / 100 90 90

Stevens Pass 39 32 37 / 100 80 90

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

252 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 17 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

