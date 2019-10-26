WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

599 FPUS56 KSEW 260953

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-262300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 37 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-262300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 37 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-262300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 38 53 / 0 0 0

Everett 52 36 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-262300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 35 56 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 54 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-262300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 36 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-262300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 36 55 / 20 0 0

Enumclaw 52 33 53 / 20 0 0

North Bend 54 34 55 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ503-262300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 37 53 / 0 0 0

Sumas 57 37 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-262300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 38 52 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 56 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-262300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 38 52 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 54 41 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-262300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 40 54 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 53 36 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-262300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. North part, northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

South part, light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 34 55 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-262300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

Olympia 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-262300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-262300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 37 51 / 0 0 0

Sequim 54 35 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-262300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 40 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-262300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 38 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-262300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-262300-

Olympics-

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 27 38 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-262300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 27 41 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ568-262300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s.

Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 40s. East wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 27 43 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 41 25 40 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ569-262300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

$$

_____

