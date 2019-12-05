WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
_____
321 FPUS56 KSEW 051156
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-060000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and areas of drizzle in
the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming
east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 51 45 52 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ559-060000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near
50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 44 50 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ507-060000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 45 51 / 10 10 30
Everett 49 45 49 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ509-060000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming east to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 52 43 52 / 10 10 30
Tacoma 50 42 50 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ556-060000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and areas of drizzle in
the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 51 45 52 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ555-060000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 46 52 / 20 10 30
Enumclaw 51 43 50 / 10 10 30
North Bend 53 44 52 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ503-060000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 44 50 / 20 30 40
Sumas 48 45 50 / 20 40 20
$$
WAZ506-060000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near
50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 47 45 48 / 10 10 30
Mount Vernon 50 45 52 / 20 10 30
$$
WAZ001-060000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 44 49 / 10 10 40
Eastsound 48 46 49 / 10 20 40
$$
WAZ510-060000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near
50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 46 52 / 10 10 30
Port Townsend 48 43 49 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ511-060000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 41 49 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ504-060000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 41 50 / 10 10 70
Olympia 50 41 48 / 10 10 50
$$
WAZ512-060000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
$$
WAZ514-060000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 43 49 / 10 10 40
Sequim 48 42 50 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ515-060000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 46 49 / 20 40 70
$$
WAZ516-060000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 51 45 52 / 20 40 80
$$
WAZ517-060000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 46 50 / 10 10 80
$$
WAZ513-060000-
Olympics-
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain, areas of drizzle and a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 37 37 39 / 10 10 50
$$
WAZ567-060000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain, areas of drizzle and a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 38 40 / 30 30 10
$$
WAZ568-060000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain, areas of drizzle and a slight chance of snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid
30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Snow level near 5000 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Northeast
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 40 35 38 / 10 10 20
Stevens Pass 35 34 33 / 20 10 20
$$
WAZ569-060000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
355 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow
level near 5500 feet. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather