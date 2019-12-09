WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

251 FPUS56 KSEW 091126

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-100000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 39 48 / 0 0 60

WAZ559-100000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 38 46 / 0 0 70

WAZ507-100000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 38 47 / 0 0 60

Everett 46 37 46 / 0 0 50

WAZ509-100000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 37 48 / 0 0 60

Tacoma 48 37 47 / 0 0 60

WAZ556-100000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 37 47 / 0 0 60

WAZ555-100000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 37 49 / 0 0 60

Enumclaw 47 37 47 / 0 0 60

North Bend 49 36 49 / 0 0 60

WAZ503-100000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 36 46 / 0 0 50

Sumas 45 35 45 / 0 0 60

WAZ506-100000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 38 46 / 0 0 50

Mount Vernon 47 36 48 / 0 0 50

WAZ001-100000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 38 46 / 0 0 50

Eastsound 46 40 47 / 0 0 60

WAZ510-100000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 39 50 / 0 0 50

Port Townsend 46 37 46 / 0 0 50

WAZ511-100000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 37 46 / 0 0 80

WAZ504-100000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 36 47 / 0 0 70

Olympia 47 36 46 / 0 0 70

WAZ512-100000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

WAZ514-100000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 38 46 / 0 0 60

Sequim 46 36 47 / 0 0 40

WAZ515-100000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 40 46 / 0 0 80

WAZ516-100000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 40 49 / 0 0 80

WAZ517-100000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 41 48 / 0 0 80

WAZ513-100000-

Olympics-

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 32 35 / 0 0 70

WAZ567-100000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 30 35 / 0 0 50

WAZ568-100000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind

in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 28 38 / 0 0 50

Stevens Pass 36 27 34 / 0 0 40

WAZ569-100000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

325 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

