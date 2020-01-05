WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

141 FPUS56 KSEW 051201

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-060000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 40 50 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ559-060000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 39 49 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ507-060000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 40 50 / 90 70 90

Everett 45 38 49 / 90 70 100

$$

WAZ509-060000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 40 50 / 90 80 90

Tacoma 45 40 49 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ556-060000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 40 50 / 90 70 100

$$

WAZ555-060000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 39 49 / 100 100 100

Enumclaw 43 37 49 / 90 80 90

North Bend 45 38 49 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ503-060000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 38 46 / 90 70 90

Sumas 44 37 45 / 90 80 100

$$

WAZ506-060000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 39 47 / 90 70 90

Mount Vernon 46 39 50 / 90 70 100

$$

WAZ001-060000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 39 47 / 70 60 90

Eastsound 47 40 47 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ510-060000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 42 52 / 80 60 90

Port Townsend 45 38 49 / 80 60 90

$$

WAZ511-060000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 39 50 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ504-060000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 40 50 / 100 80 100

Olympia 45 40 50 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ512-060000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-060000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 37 49 / 90 70 100

Sequim 45 35 49 / 80 50 80

$$

WAZ515-060000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 39 50 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ516-060000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at

times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 39 51 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ517-060000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 42 52 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ513-060000-

Olympics-

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 6 to 10 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 25 35 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ567-060000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

Total snow accumulation 13 to 24 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Precipitation may be heavy

at times in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 25 35 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ568-060000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near

30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to

8 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total

snow accumulation 16 to 27 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southwest wind in

the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 28 37 / 100 90 100

Stevens Pass 29 25 34 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ569-060000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches. Total snow

accumulation 19 to 36 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather