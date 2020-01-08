WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-090000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 44 36 41 / 40 40 40

WAZ559-090000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 42 34 40 / 30 30 40

WAZ507-090000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 36 41 / 40 40 40

Everett 42 35 39 / 60 40 50

WAZ509-090000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 44 35 42 / 60 40 40

Tacoma 43 34 41 / 50 40 30

WAZ556-090000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 36 41 / 50 40 50

WAZ555-090000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 35 40 / 70 60 60

Enumclaw 42 34 39 / 60 60 50

North Bend 43 34 41 / 50 60 60

WAZ503-090000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 33 41 / 30 20 30

Sumas 42 32 40 / 40 20 30

WAZ506-090000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 43 36 41 / 30 30 30

Mount Vernon 44 36 42 / 40 30 40

WAZ001-090000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. West wind around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 44 35 42 / 20 30 30

Eastsound 44 37 43 / 20 30 30

WAZ510-090000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 39 44 / 30 40 40

Port Townsend 44 35 42 / 30 30 50

WAZ511-090000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph

north part. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 34 41 / 30 30 20

WAZ504-090000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 35 44 / 50 40 30

Olympia 43 34 42 / 50 40 30

WAZ512-090000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

WAZ514-090000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 33 41 / 40 40 40

Sequim 44 31 42 / 30 30 40

WAZ515-090000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 36 42 / 50 60 20

WAZ516-090000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 35 43 / 50 60 20

WAZ517-090000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 38 45 / 60 40 20

WAZ513-090000-

Olympics-

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 21 26 / 60 40 40

WAZ567-090000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 300 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near sea level.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 29 20 26 / 50 40 40

WAZ568-090000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 7 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

South wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing

to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 23 28 / 70 70 70

Stevens Pass 28 21 24 / 70 50 50

WAZ569-090000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

318 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 6 inches.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow likely.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

