WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

915 FPUS56 KSEW 140704

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ558-141200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, snow. New snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to

30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 26 31 25 34 / 80 70 30 40

$$

WAZ559-141200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. New snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs near 30.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows

near 30. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 24 30 24 32 / 60 60 30 50

$$

WAZ507-141200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. No new snow accumulation.

Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows near 30. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast

15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 25 30 24 33 / 70 60 30 40

Everett 24 28 22 31 / 70 60 40 30

$$

WAZ509-141200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. New snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 26 32 24 35 / 80 80 30 40

Tacoma 26 31 24 33 / 70 70 30 40

$$

WAZ556-141200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 30.

North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows near 30. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 26 30 24 34 / 80 70 30 30

$$

WAZ555-141200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 19 to 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

23. North wind to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 30 to

45 mph becoming southeast 25 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to

55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 24 29 21 32 / 90 70 60 40

Enumclaw 25 30 21 33 / 90 80 40 30

North Bend 25 31 21 33 / 90 80 50 30

$$

WAZ503-141200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 18. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 18 to 25. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 13 to 20. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. Northeast

wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs

near 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet increasing

to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 15 22 16 28 / 20 20 30 40

Sumas 12 20 13 25 / 20 30 50 50

$$

WAZ506-141200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 23. North wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

25. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 20 26 22 31 / 30 20 30 40

Mount Vernon 21 29 21 33 / 30 30 30 40

$$

WAZ001-141200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 22. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 24.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs near 30. Northeast wind

20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts

to 55 mph becoming east 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 19 26 20 31 / 20 10 30 40

Eastsound 19 25 21 31 / 20 10 40 50

$$

WAZ510-141200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 25. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

26. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to

40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 24 31 25 35 / 30 30 30 40

Port Townsend 22 28 22 33 / 30 30 30 50

$$

WAZ511-141200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph north part, east

10 to 15 mph south part.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. North part, gusts to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph north part, northeast 10 to 20 mph

south part.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 25 31 24 33 / 50 40 30 50

$$

WAZ504-141200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows

near 30. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 28 34 25 35 / 70 50 30 50

Olympia 26 32 24 34 / 50 40 30 50

$$

WAZ512-141200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows near 30. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-141200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 22. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

22. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 21 28 21 32 / 20 30 40 50

Sequim 19 28 19 33 / 20 30 30 50

$$

WAZ515-141200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 25. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

19 to 26. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Snow likely. Highs near 30. East wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. East wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 24 29 25 32 / 20 40 50 60

$$

WAZ516-141200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the 20s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. East wind

25 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 30 to

45 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming southeast 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 24 32 25 34 / 30 40 60 70

$$

WAZ517-141200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

East wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 29 36 29 36 / 90 60 40 70

$$

WAZ513-141200-

Olympics-

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 7 14 10 18 / 30 40 30 50

$$

WAZ567-141200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near sea level.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 3 11 6 16 / 40 50 60 50

$$

WAZ568-141200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures 14 to 18. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 9 inches. Southwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Afternoon pass temperatures 13 to 18. Northeast wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. East wind in the passes

20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

300 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 15 18 11 18 / 90 90 60 40

Stevens Pass 11 14 6 13 / 90 90 60 40

$$

WAZ569-141200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1103 PM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 6 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

$$

