WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
011 FPUS56 KSEW 141057
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-150000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 41 46 / 40 90 90
$$
WAZ559-150000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 46 38 44 / 30 90 90
$$
WAZ507-150000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 47 40 46 / 50 90 90
Everett 45 39 44 / 50 90 90
$$
WAZ509-150000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 40 47 / 50 90 90
Tacoma 47 39 46 / 40 90 90
$$
WAZ556-150000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 47 41 46 / 50 90 90
$$
WAZ555-150000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 45 39 45 / 80 100 100
Enumclaw 44 38 45 / 60 90 100
North Bend 46 39 46 / 80 90 100
$$
WAZ503-150000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 45 38 44 / 30 90 90
Sumas 45 37 44 / 40 100 100
$$
WAZ506-150000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 45 39 45 / 30 90 90
Mount Vernon 47 40 46 / 60 90 90
$$
WAZ001-150000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 47 39 47 / 20 90 80
Eastsound 47 41 47 / 20 100 80
$$
WAZ510-150000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 42 49 / 30 90 80
Port Townsend 46 38 46 / 30 90 70
$$
WAZ511-150000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. South part,
gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 39 46 / 30 100 100
$$
WAZ504-150000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.
A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 40 47 / 30 90 100
Olympia 47 39 46 / 30 90 90
$$
WAZ512-150000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. West wind around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 50.
$$
WAZ514-150000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 45 36 46 / 30 90 70
Sequim 47 36 47 / 30 70 50
$$
WAZ515-150000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 45 40 47 / 50 100 90
$$
WAZ516-150000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 46 39 47 / 50 100 90
$$
WAZ517-150000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 47 42 48 / 40 100 100
$$
WAZ513-150000-
Olympics-
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Total snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge 1 to 5 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet
decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 30 24 32 / 50 90 80
$$
WAZ567-150000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 1500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Total snow accumulation 4 to
9 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 1000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 26 32 / 80 100 100
$$
WAZ568-150000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Northwest wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. Total snow accumulation 9 to 20 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Snow level near 2500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. West wind in
the passes 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 1500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 34 29 35 / 90 90 100
Stevens Pass 30 26 31 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ569-150000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
256 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Total snow accumulation 8 to
18 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
2000 feet in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the morning.
$$
_____
