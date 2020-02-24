WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

_____

768 FPUS56 KSEW 241117

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-250000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 35 49 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ559-250000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 33 47 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ507-250000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 35 49 / 20 10 30

Everett 44 34 47 / 20 10 30

$$

WAZ509-250000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 34 51 / 20 10 20

Tacoma 46 32 49 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ556-250000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 35 50 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ555-250000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 33 50 / 50 10 30

Enumclaw 42 33 50 / 30 10 20

North Bend 44 33 51 / 40 10 30

$$

WAZ503-250000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 33 44 / 20 10 50

Sumas 43 32 43 / 40 10 60

$$

WAZ506-250000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 35 45 / 20 10 40

Mount Vernon 45 34 48 / 30 10 40

$$

WAZ001-250000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 35 45 / 10 10 50

Eastsound 45 37 44 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ510-250000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 37 49 / 20 10 40

Port Townsend 45 34 47 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ511-250000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 32 48 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ504-250000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 31 52 / 20 10 20

Olympia 46 31 49 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ512-250000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-250000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 34 44 / 10 10 40

Sequim 45 33 46 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ515-250000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 37 43 / 20 20 80

$$

WAZ516-250000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 36 45 / 20 20 80

$$

WAZ517-250000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 36 48 / 20 10 40

$$

WAZ513-250000-

Olympics-

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 22 33 / 20 10 60

$$

WAZ567-250000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 27 19 34 / 60 10 60

$$

WAZ568-250000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 22 39 / 40 10 20

Stevens Pass 26 18 35 / 50 0 30

$$

WAZ569-250000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

316 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 5000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather