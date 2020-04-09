WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

409 FPUS56 KSEW 091034

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 64 43 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 63 41 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 60 43 59 / 0 0 10

Everett 60 42 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 42 62 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 65 41 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 65 43 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 66 44 63 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 65 42 61 / 0 0 0

North Bend 66 43 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 42 57 / 0 0 10

Sumas 63 42 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 42 55 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 61 42 60 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 56 41 55 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 54 44 54 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 55 41 56 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 40 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 40 60 / 0 0 10

Olympia 67 40 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 42 56 / 0 0 10

Sequim 58 42 57 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 43 53 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 42 53 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 45 54 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 49 33 46 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 51 34 46 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 60 36 55 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 54 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

333 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet in the evening. Freezing level near 5500 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

$$

