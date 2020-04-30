WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 43 65 / 40 10 10
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 40 62 / 60 20 20
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 44 62 / 50 10 10
Everett 58 44 63 / 60 20 10
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 42 66 / 50 10 10
Tacoma 59 40 65 / 50 10 10
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 60 44 66 / 50 20 10
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the
morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 44 66 / 70 40 10
Enumclaw 58 40 65 / 60 20 10
North Bend 60 41 67 / 60 30 10
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 45 62 / 50 20 10
Sumas 60 44 64 / 70 30 10
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 57 45 61 / 50 10 10
Mount Vernon 60 45 65 / 70 20 10
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 58 43 60 / 30 10 10
Eastsound 56 46 59 / 30 10 10
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 47 63 / 50 10 10
Port Townsend 56 41 60 / 50 20 10
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 58 38 63 / 80 10 30
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 61 37 66 / 50 0 20
Olympia 60 37 65 / 60 10 20
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at
times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 41 57 / 60 10 20
Sequim 56 41 59 / 60 20 20
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to
east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 53 42 56 / 60 10 30
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 55 40 59 / 70 10 50
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 54 44 59 / 60 10 40
Olympics-
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to
3500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 29 45 / 80 20 30
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the
afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 40 33 48 / 90 40 10
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level near 4500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing
to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
50s. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 49 33 57 / 60 30 10
Stevens Pass 43 32 51 / 50 30 10
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow early in
the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
