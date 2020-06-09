WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020
_____
752 FPUS56 KSEW 091004
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-092300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 54 71 / 100 60 30
$$
WAZ559-092300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 60 51 69 / 100 50 40
$$
WAZ507-092300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 62 53 69 / 100 60 30
Everett 62 53 70 / 100 70 30
$$
WAZ509-092300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 65 54 73 / 100 70 40
Tacoma 63 53 71 / 100 60 40
$$
WAZ556-092300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 63 54 73 / 100 70 30
$$
WAZ555-092300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 62 55 73 / 100 90 40
Enumclaw 63 52 71 / 100 80 50
North Bend 63 53 74 / 100 80 40
$$
WAZ503-092300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 60. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east in the
afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 53 70 / 100 70 30
Sumas 61 53 72 / 100 80 40
$$
WAZ506-092300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 52 68 / 100 60 20
Mount Vernon 64 54 73 / 100 70 30
$$
WAZ001-092300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 64 49 68 / 100 40 20
Eastsound 62 52 67 / 100 50 20
$$
WAZ510-092300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 54 69 / 100 50 20
Port Townsend 63 49 66 / 100 50 20
$$
WAZ511-092300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 60s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph north part.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 61 50 69 / 100 50 50
$$
WAZ504-092300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 64 52 72 / 100 60 40
Olympia 63 51 71 / 100 50 40
$$
WAZ512-092300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
$$
WAZ514-092300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 60 50 63 / 100 30 30
Sequim 64 50 66 / 100 50 30
$$
WAZ515-092300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 60.
East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 59 50 61 / 100 50 50
$$
WAZ516-092300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 60 50 64 / 100 50 50
$$
WAZ517-092300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 60. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 60 53 64 / 100 50 50
$$
WAZ513-092300-
Olympics-
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 48 39 51 / 100 50 40
$$
WAZ567-092300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 43 56 / 100 90 50
$$
WAZ568-092300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 50. East wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid
60s. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.
Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 53 45 65 / 100 80 50
Stevens Pass 47 43 60 / 100 90 40
$$
WAZ569-092300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
$$
_____
