WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 77 56 66 / 10 50 40
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Northeast wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 76 54 64 / 10 40 30
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 73 54 63 / 10 50 50
Everett 74 53 62 / 10 60 60
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 80 56 68 / 10 50 30
Tacoma 79 56 68 / 10 40 30
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 78 56 65 / 10 60 50
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. North wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 76 55 63 / 10 80 60
Enumclaw 77 54 65 / 10 60 40
North Bend 79 55 66 / 10 70 50
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 54 64 / 30 50 50
Sumas 73 55 65 / 40 70 70
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 68 52 65 / 20 40 40
Mount Vernon 73 53 65 / 20 60 60
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 70 51 66 / 30 30 20
Eastsound 67 53 64 / 30 30 30
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 53 63 / 10 40 30
Port Townsend 67 51 62 / 10 40 30
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 78 53 68 / 10 30 20
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 79 54 68 / 10 20 10
Olympia 79 54 68 / 10 20 10
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50. West
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 52 61 / 20 20 20
Sequim 69 51 64 / 10 30 30
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 52 59 / 40 20 30
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 65 51 63 / 30 20 20
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 54 62 / 10 20 20
Olympics-
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 60 40 50 / 20 30 30
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet
decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 61 44 48 / 40 80 70
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet decreasing to
9000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid
50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, a slight chance
of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 71 48 56 / 0 50 40
Stevens Pass 66 46 51 / 0 50 40
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
323 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 12000 feet decreasing to 9500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, a slight chance
of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
