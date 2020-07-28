WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
892 FPUS56 KSEW 281007
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-282300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 80 57 85 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-282300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 80 54 83 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-282300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 76 55 78 / 0 0 0
Everett 76 54 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-282300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 83 56 87 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 82 55 87 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-282300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast
to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 82 57 85 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-282300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 82 59 86 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 82 56 86 / 0 0 0
North Bend 85 57 89 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-282300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 74 56 78 / 0 0 0
Sumas 80 56 85 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-282300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 72 53 74 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 78 55 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-282300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 75 51 76 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 73 56 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-282300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 69 53 72 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 70 51 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-282300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 80 52 87 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-282300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind around 10 mph
becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 82 50 89 / 0 0 0
Olympia 81 50 88 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-282300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph
becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-282300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 68 53 71 / 0 0 0
Sequim 72 53 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-282300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 51 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-282300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 51 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-282300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 51 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-282300-
Olympics-
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 65 50 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-282300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snow level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow
level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 69 52 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-282300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind in the
passes to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind in the
passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet. Light wind in the
passes.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snow level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow
level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 79 54 84 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 76 52 82 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-282300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
306 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Snow level near
12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
$$
