WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

_____

490 FPUS56 KSEW 161012

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 94 65 86 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 93 60 84 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 90 63 81 / 0 10 10

Everett 92 65 82 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 97 64 87 / 0 10 0

Tacoma 96 62 86 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 96 66 87 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 98 66 88 / 0 20 10

Enumclaw 96 62 86 / 0 20 10

North Bend 99 63 89 / 0 20 10

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 88 64 79 / 0 10 10

Sumas 95 64 85 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 84 61 77 / 0 10 10

Mount Vernon 94 64 84 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 86 56 79 / 0 10 10

Eastsound 81 62 76 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 82 61 74 / 0 10 10

Port Townsend 81 57 75 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 96 59 84 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 99 58 88 / 0 10 0

Olympia 98 59 87 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 80 57 73 / 0 10 0

Sequim 84 57 76 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 77 57 69 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 80 57 72 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 79 58 70 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 77 55 67 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 83 60 73 / 0 20 10

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 90. East wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level near 13000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

80s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 93 59 82 / 0 20 10

Stevens Pass 89 60 80 / 0 30 20

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers. Snow level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

$$

_____

