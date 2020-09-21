WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-212300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 55 69 / 10 30 10
WAZ559-212300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 70 53 68 / 20 30 10
WAZ507-212300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 67 55 67 / 10 30 10
Everett 68 55 67 / 10 30 10
WAZ509-212300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 53 70 / 10 30 10
Tacoma 70 53 69 / 10 30 10
WAZ556-212300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 56 70 / 10 30 10
WAZ555-212300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 54 70 / 10 30 10
Enumclaw 70 50 68 / 10 30 10
North Bend 72 51 71 / 10 30 10
WAZ503-212300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs
in the 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south 15 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 53 67 / 10 30 20
Sumas 71 52 69 / 10 30 20
WAZ506-212300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs
in the 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 53 68 / 10 30 20
Mount Vernon 71 55 71 / 10 30 20
WAZ001-212300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 69 49 68 / 10 30 20
Eastsound 65 53 65 / 10 30 20
WAZ510-212300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 52 66 / 10 30 20
Port Townsend 65 49 66 / 10 20 20
WAZ511-212300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 70 52 69 / 20 30 10
WAZ504-212300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 51 70 / 20 30 10
Olympia 70 51 70 / 20 30 10
WAZ512-212300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
WAZ514-212300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 49 62 / 20 20 20
Sequim 66 49 66 / 20 20 20
WAZ515-212300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 51 62 / 30 20 30
WAZ516-212300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to
40 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 65 50 66 / 30 20 30
WAZ517-212300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in
the 60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 54 64 / 30 20 20
WAZ513-212300-
Olympics-
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A chance of
snow showers late in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts
three inches or more possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 54 43 53 / 30 20 20
WAZ567-212300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rain may
be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet
increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 56 48 54 / 10 30 10
WAZ568-212300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the 50s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet
increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 64 46 63 / 10 20 10
Stevens Pass 60 46 59 / 10 10 10
WAZ569-212300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
355 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rain may
be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
