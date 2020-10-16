WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
993 FPUS56 KSEW 160902
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-162300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 49 57 / 60 40 10
WAZ559-162300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 65 47 58 / 60 20 10
WAZ507-162300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy
fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 62 48 56 / 60 40 10
Everett 60 48 55 / 70 40 10
WAZ509-162300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 63 48 58 / 60 50 10
Tacoma 62 48 58 / 60 40 0
WAZ556-162300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy
fog in the morning. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 63 50 57 / 70 50 10
WAZ555-162300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 47 56 / 90 70 10
Enumclaw 60 44 56 / 70 60 10
North Bend 63 45 57 / 80 60 10
WAZ503-162300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
East wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 46 56 / 70 20 20
Sumas 61 45 55 / 90 30 20
WAZ506-162300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 62 47 57 / 60 20 20
Mount Vernon 62 47 58 / 70 30 10
WAZ001-162300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 66 45 60 / 60 10 20
Eastsound 61 48 55 / 60 20 20
WAZ510-162300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 61 47 56 / 60 20 10
Port Townsend 63 44 56 / 60 20 10
WAZ511-162300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 63 45 58 / 70 30 10
WAZ504-162300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 64 46 60 / 60 50 0
Olympia 63 44 59 / 60 40 0
WAZ512-162300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WAZ514-162300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 44 56 / 60 10 10
Sequim 67 43 57 / 60 10 10
WAZ515-162300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 46 54 / 90 10 20
WAZ516-162300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 62 44 58 / 70 10 10
WAZ517-162300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 49 57 / 60 30 10
WAZ513-162300-
Olympics-
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Snow level near 6000 feet in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 35 43 / 60 10 10
WAZ567-162300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet
decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 47 35 40 / 100 60 30
WAZ568-162300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s.
Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 53 38 48 / 80 70 10
Stevens Pass 48 37 42 / 80 60 10
WAZ569-162300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
