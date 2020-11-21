WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 39 47 / 0 0 40

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 37 45 / 0 0 40

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 40 47 / 0 0 40

Everett 48 38 45 / 0 0 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 37 49 / 0 0 40

Tacoma 51 36 47 / 0 0 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 39 48 / 0 0 30

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 39 48 / 0 0 40

Enumclaw 51 36 48 / 0 0 40

North Bend 52 38 49 / 0 0 40

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 37 46 / 0 0 40

Sumas 48 36 46 / 0 0 40

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 40 47 / 0 0 40

Mount Vernon 51 38 49 / 0 0 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 38 46 / 0 0 40

Eastsound 46 40 44 / 0 0 40

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 40 49 / 0 0 40

Port Townsend 48 37 47 / 0 0 30

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 36 46 / 0 0 50

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 34 46 / 0 0 50

Olympia 49 34 45 / 0 0 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 37 47 / 0 0 40

Sequim 49 36 48 / 0 0 30

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 39 47 / 10 10 50

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 38 48 / 10 10 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 40 48 / 0 0 50

Olympics-

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 29 33 / 0 0 50

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 28 33 / 0 0 40

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the

passes becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Southeast wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 29 37 / 0 0 40

Stevens Pass 36 26 33 / 0 0 30

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

319 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

