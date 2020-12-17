WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 42 50 / 70 30 80

WAZ559-180000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 40 48 / 50 30 90

WAZ507-180000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 42 49 / 70 50 90

Everett 47 41 47 / 80 50 80

WAZ509-180000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 41 50 / 70 20 80

Tacoma 49 41 49 / 70 20 90

WAZ556-180000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 42 49 / 70 50 80

WAZ555-180000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 41 48 / 100 50 90

Enumclaw 46 38 48 / 90 40 80

North Bend 48 40 50 / 90 50 80

WAZ503-180000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with

gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 41 49 / 60 50 90

Sumas 47 40 48 / 80 70 90

WAZ506-180000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 42 49 / 70 40 90

Mount Vernon 50 41 49 / 80 40 80

WAZ001-180000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 20 to 40 mph with gusts

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 40 50 / 50 40 90

Eastsound 47 42 48 / 50 50 90

WAZ510-180000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 43 51 / 60 30 80

Port Townsend 49 39 49 / 50 30 80

WAZ511-180000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 40 49 / 60 30 90

WAZ504-180000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 41 50 / 70 20 90

Olympia 49 40 49 / 70 20 90

WAZ512-180000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ514-180000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight,

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 50 / 40 40 90

Sequim 50 36 50 / 40 30 90

WAZ515-180000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 41 50 / 20 70 90

WAZ516-180000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 41 51 / 20 60 90

WAZ517-180000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 43 51 / 50 40 90

WAZ513-180000-

Olympics-

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

5 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 27 34 / 50 40 90

WAZ567-180000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

15 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 28 34 / 90 60 100

WAZ568-180000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 31 36 / 90 60 80

Stevens Pass 32 29 34 / 90 60 80

WAZ569-180000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

330 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

