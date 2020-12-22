WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ 710 FPUS56 KSEW 221039 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-230000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 44 32 43 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-230000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 43 31 42 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-230000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 44 33 43 / 0 0 0 Everett 42 30 41 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-230000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 46 29 45 / 0 0 0 Tacoma 44 29 42 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-230000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 44 31 43 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-230000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 42 29 46 / 10 0 0 Enumclaw 43 27 44 / 10 0 0 North Bend 44 29 46 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ503-230000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 42 29 41 / 0 0 0 Sumas 41 27 41 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-230000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 44 33 42 / 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 45 30 44 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-230000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 44 33 42 / 0 0 0 Eastsound 42 33 40 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-230000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 45 32 44 / 0 0 0 Port Townsend 44 30 42 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-230000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph. South part, north wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 44 30 43 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-230000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 30 44 / 0 0 0 Olympia 46 29 43 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-230000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-230000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 30 41 / 0 0 0 Sequim 44 28 42 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-230000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 43 33 41 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-230000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 46 30 44 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-230000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 34 45 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ513-230000- Olympics- 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 27 20 32 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-230000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 27 17 33 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-230000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 30 18 33 / 40 0 0 Stevens Pass 27 15 30 / 30 0 0 $$ WAZ569-230000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 238 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather