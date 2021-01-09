WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY..., Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 38 47 40 50 / 70 10 80 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of rain late in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 35 44 38 47 / 90 20 90 20

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 38 46 40 49 / 70 10 80 20

Everett 36 45 39 48 / 60 10 80 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Rain at times in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 34 46 38 52 / 80 10 90 20

Tacoma 32 44 38 50 / 90 20 90 30

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening.

Rain likely after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 38 47 40 50 / 60 10 80 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 30. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Rain at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 38 47 40 49 / 80 10 90 50

Enumclaw 35 47 38 49 / 60 10 90 30

North Bend 40 48 39 50 / 60 10 80 40

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 35 46 39 48 / 40 10 90 30

Sumas 36 44 38 46 / 50 10 90 50

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 38 46 40 49 / 50 10 80 20

Mount Vernon 37 49 41 50 / 50 10 80 30

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 38 46 39 48 / 60 20 90 30

Eastsound 39 44 40 46 / 60 20 90 30

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 38 48 41 51 / 50 10 80 20

Port Townsend 38 46 38 48 / 60 20 80 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 35 44 38 48 / 90 20 100 30

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of rain late in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 35 46 39 50 / 80 10 100 20

Olympia 33 44 36 49 / 90 20 100 20

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 35 45 37 48 / 80 40 90 40

Sequim 36 46 36 49 / 70 30 90 30

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early

in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 44 40 47 / 70 50 100 60

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 35 48 40 50 / 90 50 100 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 39 46 41 50 / 80 30 100 40

Olympics-

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near

3500 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up

to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 23 33 28 34 / 80 40 90 40

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 25 33 29 34 / 80 10 80 50

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Freezing level near

2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Rain and

snow in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. East wind in the passes

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 26 32 28 35 / 70 10 80 40

Stevens Pass 23 29 25 32 / 80 10 70 40

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

153 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Rain and

snow in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

