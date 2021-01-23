WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

743 FPUS56 KSEW 231139

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-240000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 37 44 / 0 30 90

$$

WAZ559-240000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 42 35 41 / 0 40 90

$$

WAZ507-240000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow

likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 37 42 / 0 30 90

Everett 42 35 41 / 0 30 90

$$

WAZ509-240000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 44 35 44 / 0 30 90

Tacoma 43 35 43 / 0 30 90

$$

WAZ556-240000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 36 43 / 0 30 90

$$

WAZ555-240000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow

late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 34 43 / 0 30 100

Enumclaw 42 33 43 / 0 20 90

North Bend 44 34 43 / 0 30 100

$$

WAZ503-240000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain

at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows

near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 42 32 41 / 0 30 80

Sumas 42 31 41 / 0 40 90

$$

WAZ506-240000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 35 43 / 0 30 90

Mount Vernon 44 34 43 / 0 20 80

$$

WAZ001-240000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow

late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 35 43 / 0 40 90

Eastsound 40 36 41 / 0 40 90

$$

WAZ510-240000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 44 37 44 / 0 30 90

Port Townsend 43 35 42 / 0 30 80

$$

WAZ511-240000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 35 42 / 0 50 80

$$

WAZ504-240000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 36 43 / 0 40 80

Olympia 44 34 43 / 0 40 80

$$

WAZ512-240000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-240000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow likely

late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 33 43 / 0 50 90

Sequim 43 32 43 / 0 40 90

$$

WAZ515-240000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 40.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 36 41 / 0 90 90

$$

WAZ516-240000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 36 44 / 0 90 90

$$

WAZ517-240000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 39 46 / 0 80 70

$$

WAZ513-240000-

Olympics-

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 400 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 23 29 / 0 40 70

$$

WAZ567-240000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely through the

day. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 400 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 21 29 / 0 20 70

$$

WAZ568-240000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

1000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Light wind in

the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 23 30 / 0 10 90

Stevens Pass 29 19 26 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ569-240000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

338 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather