Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-030000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely late in the evening. A chance of rain showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 38 47 / 80 60 20

WAZ559-030000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 35 46 / 90 80 20

WAZ507-030000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain early in the

afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 38 47 / 90 60 20

Everett 43 36 45 / 90 60 20

WAZ509-030000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain late in the

morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 36 47 / 90 70 30

Tacoma 45 36 46 / 90 70 30

WAZ556-030000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 37 47 / 80 60 20

WAZ555-030000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain early in the

afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph with gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 36 46 / 100 60 10

Enumclaw 44 34 45 / 90 60 50

North Bend 46 35 46 / 90 50 20

WAZ503-030000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early

in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

early morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 35 46 / 70 40 10

Sumas 44 33 46 / 90 50 10

WAZ506-030000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 38 46 / 60 40 10

Mount Vernon 46 36 48 / 70 40 10

WAZ001-030000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 37 46 / 70 50 10

Eastsound 44 38 44 / 70 50 20

WAZ510-030000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early

in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 38 48 / 60 40 10

Port Townsend 45 37 45 / 70 50 10

WAZ511-030000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 35 46 / 80 80 20

WAZ504-030000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 38 47 / 80 80 30

Olympia 45 36 47 / 100 80 30

WAZ512-030000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight, Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ514-030000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 34 46 / 80 60 30

Sequim 45 33 46 / 70 50 10

WAZ515-030000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers in

the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain

showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 36 46 / 60 70 10

WAZ516-030000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. A

slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 35 47 / 90 80 10

WAZ517-030000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. A chance of

rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 37 47 / 90 90 20

WAZ513-030000-

Olympics-

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain through the

day. Snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 2 to 4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 21 30 / 80 60 10

WAZ567-030000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation 6 to 12 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 22 32 / 90 70 10

WAZ568-030000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

early in the afternoon. Rain showers and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Southwest wind

in the passes to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Freezing level

near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 25 33 / 90 70 30

Stevens Pass 32 21 31 / 80 60 10

WAZ569-030000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers. Snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 19 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near

2500 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

