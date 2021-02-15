WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ 386 FPUS56 KSEW 151145 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-160000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 42 39 46 / 100 80 50 $$ WAZ559-160000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 41 37 44 / 90 70 40 $$ WAZ507-160000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 41 37 45 / 90 70 50 Everett 41 36 42 / 90 70 60 $$ WAZ509-160000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 43 38 47 / 100 80 60 Tacoma 42 38 46 / 100 80 50 $$ WAZ556-160000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 42 37 45 / 100 80 60 $$ WAZ555-160000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain, snow and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 41 37 43 / 100 100 90 Enumclaw 41 35 42 / 100 90 70 North Bend 41 37 44 / 100 90 80 $$ WAZ503-160000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 37 35 44 / 100 40 40 Sumas 36 34 42 / 100 50 50 $$ WAZ506-160000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 39 36 44 / 100 50 40 Mount Vernon 40 36 45 / 100 60 50 $$ WAZ001-160000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 39 36 45 / 100 40 30 Eastsound 37 34 43 / 100 40 40 $$ WAZ510-160000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 41 37 46 / 90 50 40 Port Townsend 41 38 45 / 90 50 30 $$ WAZ511-160000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 43 38 46 / 100 70 40 $$ WAZ504-160000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 44 39 46 / 100 80 60 Olympia 43 39 46 / 100 80 50 $$ WAZ512-160000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-160000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 42 36 46 / 100 50 20 Sequim 41 35 46 / 90 50 30 $$ WAZ515-160000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 41 38 45 / 100 40 10 $$ WAZ517-160000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 45 41 46 / 100 80 40 $$ WAZ516-160000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 44 38 46 / 90 50 20 $$ WAZ513-160000- Olympics- 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 4 inches. Wind chill readings 5 below to 36 above zero. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 23 29 / 90 50 20 $$ WAZ567-160000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 .TODAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Wind chill readings 23 below to 33 above zero. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Wind chill readings 12 below to 34 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 28 24 28 / 100 70 80 $$ WAZ568-160000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 21 below to 32 above zero. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings 9 below to 34 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 17 to 32 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 29 28 31 / 100 90 80 Stevens Pass 25 23 29 / 100 80 70 $$ WAZ569-160000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 344 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Wind chill readings 34 below to 33 above zero. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches. Wind chill readings 24 below to 36 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Showers and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to 31 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather