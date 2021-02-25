WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ 934 FPUS56 KSEW 251135 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-260000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 39 48 / 80 30 30 $$ WAZ559-260000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain at times in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 37 47 / 80 20 30 $$ WAZ507-260000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 39 47 / 70 60 40 Everett 44 38 45 / 70 60 50 $$ WAZ509-260000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 47 39 47 / 80 50 50 Tacoma 45 38 47 / 80 40 40 $$ WAZ556-260000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 46 39 47 / 80 50 50 $$ WAZ555-260000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 44 38 44 / 90 90 70 Enumclaw 43 36 45 / 80 70 60 North Bend 45 38 45 / 80 80 70 $$ WAZ503-260000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 39 46 / 70 40 50 Sumas 45 37 45 / 80 50 50 $$ WAZ506-260000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 45 39 46 / 60 50 40 Mount Vernon 45 39 47 / 70 70 50 $$ WAZ001-260000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers late in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 46 38 47 / 60 30 30 Eastsound 45 37 45 / 70 20 30 $$ WAZ510-260000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming west 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 47 42 48 / 60 50 40 Port Townsend 46 38 47 / 60 40 40 $$ WAZ511-260000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain at times in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. North part, gusts to 35 mph in the morning. South part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 45 38 48 / 80 50 40 $$ WAZ504-260000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 46 39 47 / 90 80 60 Olympia 46 38 48 / 80 60 50 $$ WAZ512-260000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-260000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers late in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 37 47 / 70 60 50 Sequim 47 35 48 / 60 50 40 $$ WAZ515-260000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 44 38 46 / 90 60 30 $$ WAZ517-260000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 41 47 / 90 70 70 $$ WAZ516-260000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 46 39 47 / 80 70 40 $$ WAZ513-260000- Olympics- 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 5 inches. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 8 to 12 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 21 29 / 80 70 70 $$ WAZ567-260000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to 27 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 29 23 29 / 100 100 90 $$ WAZ568-260000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 11 to 18 inches. West wind in the passes 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation 25 to 44 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 32 28 30 / 100 100 100 Stevens Pass 30 22 28 / 100 100 100 $$ WAZ569-260000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 334 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation 23 to 42 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. $$